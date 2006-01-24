SMT & Inspection | January 24, 2006
Universal adds staff to its Genesis team
Universal Instruments has appointed a new Business Development Manager and Product Marketing Manager to the Genesis Platform Product Team. Shawn Robinson joins the team in the role of Business Development Manager, reporting directly to Genesis Platform Director, Scott Gerhart.
With over 20 years' experience at Universal, most recently serving as Corporate Account Manager, Robinson's primary focus in his new position will be customer and market acquisition strategies. Ensuring Universal stays ahead of the competition will be a key feature of this strategy, a task that will inevitably be driven by the increasing popularity of Genesis-Lightning high speed chip placement solutions.
“Shawn has been instrumental to the growth of Universal in the Surface Mount market from the very beginning and I am delighted to welcome him to the Genesis Platform Product Team,” comments Gerhart. “Featuring one of the broadest component ranges in the industry, the technological advance delivered by Genesis-Lightning is increasingly being recognised throughout the industry. I am confident that Shawn's extensive industry expertise will further enhance the position of this innovative system, as it competes in chipshooter domains around the world.”
Further widening the expertise of the Genesis Platform Product Team, Jeffrey Kuah assumes the position of Product Marketing Manager, also reporting directly to Gerhart. Kuah joined Universal in 2000 and since this time, has held a variety of marketing roles, with the most recent being Area Operations Sales Support Manager in Singapore. Kuah's new role will build on his extensive marketing knowledge and familiarity of the Asia region. Together with his team, Kuah will deliver sales tools, training and support to the Universal Global Sales Team, thereby optimising the worldwide influence of Genesis Platform Lines.
