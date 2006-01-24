Semiconductors up 15 % in 2006

According to the Swedish electronics journal Elektroniktidningen the analyst firm Databeans forecasts 2006 to show an increase in the semiconductor market of 15 percent.

The named growing segments are industrial and automotive but also consumer electronics is according to Databeans forecast showing some growth potential. The unit growth is forecast to be even bigger. Databeans is forecasting the growth in sold components to be 24% to reach 564 billion sold units. The turnover growth of the components at 15% will drive the turnover to reach $259 billion.