ST recognizes Silica for highest growth rate

Semiconductor distributor Silica, an Avnet Company, was recognized as Distributor with the highest growth rates in STMicroelectronics' European Network. A second award has been given to the Central European Team for strong relationship and highest growth rate within Silica.

At a recent awards ceremony held at the STMicroelectronics facilities in Catania, Umberto Bisazza, STMicroelectronics Vice President and Director of Sales & Marketing Distribution Europe, presented the awards to Silica. He commented: "Silica has been able to achieve significant sales growth for ST products throughout the region, also thanks to the technical support and design-in capabilities of the excellent technical team at Silica. In addition, Silica's experienced sales force has worked hard to increase our business with leading edge standard products as well. We are looking forward to building on our strong relationship and expanding our business in the years to come."



Miguel Fernandez, Silica President, adds: "We have achieved sustainable performance through a consistent implementation of our 'customer comes first strategy' and we are obviously very pleased with this recognition from STMicroelectronics. I'm proud of the team effort within the entire

organization."