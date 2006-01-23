Partnertech recruits boss from DeLaRue

EMS-provider PartnerTech has hired Mr. Håkan Persson as new site manager for its largest plant located in Åtvidaberg, Sweden.

Håkan Persson will replace Mr. Jan Johansson who will be responsible for the coordination of PartnerTech's European operations. PartnerTech has lately landed several major orders, most recently from Tomra. Therefore this expansion is a necessary step.



Håkan Persson has previously worked for UK-based OEM De La Rue's Swedish operations.

