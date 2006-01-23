Spirent to acquire Swiss T&M firm

Spirent plc, a UK-based communications technology company, today announces that it has entered into an agreement to acquire SwissQual Holding AG (“SwissQual”), a Swiss based provider of test and measurement solutions for wireless telecoms markets.

Spirent will acquire SwissQual for an initial consideration of CHF62.5 million (£27.7 million), payable in cash on completion with up to a further CHF 28.0 million (£12.4 million) payable depending on revenue growth and various technical and financial milestones.



SwissQual brings to Spirent products and talent in the development of voice and video solutions that analyse, measure and improve the quality of experience for users of wireless applications and services. SwissQual will be incorporated within the Performance Analysis division and its experienced management team will continue to manage the business.