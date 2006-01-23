No size decided for Emerson's<br> Romania investments

Emerson is reportedly about to invest in a new facility in Romania. The size of these investments is according to rumors expected to reach about somewhere between $75 million and $125 million.

Emerson now denies these investment sizes and states that it is yet too early to give any concrete numbers. "We are simply in the very early stages of a project to build a facility in Romania," said Mark Polzin, a company spokesperson, speaking exclusively to BBW from Missouri. "We have purchased some land, and are now only starting to define the first phase of project. I am not sure where the numbers came from. We have not given any, as we have no numbers yet to give. We can say that the numbers used exceed by several orders of magnitude our anticipated investment in Romania in the next few years."