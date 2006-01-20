Flextronics allowed to place bid<br>over WWL's German unit

Flextronics is currently in talks with a subsidiary of UK-based Character Group PLC of placing a bid over a digital products division located in Germany.

A joint notification has been filed at Germany's federal cartel office by Flextronics and World Wide Licenses Ltd, a subsidiary to Character Group PLC.



The Charactar Group PLC was established in 1991. The company consists of two divisions. The first division is for toys, games and giftware. The other division is for digital products, it's named World Wide Licenses and has its heaquarter in Hong-Kong and a European unit based in Germany.



Flextronics is now allowed to place a bid of taking over the European digital products division from World Wide Licenses. Negotiations are continuing with Flextronics.