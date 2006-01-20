Flextronics to lay off 13 in Sweden

The EMS giant Flextronics is about to lay off 13 white collars at its electronics assembling unit located in Karlskrona, Southern Sweden.

According to the Swedish electronics journal Elektroniktidningen the lay offs are due to an anticipated slowdown in orders directly connected to the Karlskrona plant.



The official lay-off announcement is expected during the next week.