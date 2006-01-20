AT&S transfers from Fohnsdorf to Leoben

The Austrian PCB maker AT&S has completed the relocation planning of its Fohnsdorf site to Leoben-Hinterberg, central Austria.

AT&S CEO Harald Sommerer said in a press release that the investments in the new location cost approximately € 8 million including € 2.5 million in additional costs, EMSNow reports.



The plant in Leoben employed more then 1500 staff, 120 of the staff was trainees. In Fohnsdorf most of the 365 employees where transferred.



According to Sommerer AT&S is considering further investments in the new plant for 2006.