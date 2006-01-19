Agilent unveils digital vector<br>signal analysis measurer

Agilent Technologies introduced the first combination of solutions that tightly integrate the digital signal capture power of Agilent's logic analyzers with Agilent 89600 Series VSA software, a proven tool for radio frequency (RF) signal analysis.

The result is a powerful digital vector signal analysis measurement system that delivers precise, accurate modulation measurements on the digitized communication signals found in today's DSP- (digital signal processor) based radio transceivers used in cell phones, base stations, satellite and military communications systems, and radar applications.



For the first time, digitized transmit and receive signals found on data buses between the baseband and RF blocks of digital radio applications can be analyzed in the time, frequency, and modulation domains within a logic analyzer just as if they were in full analog form. This allows an unprecedented view into circuit behavior at the digital interface between the baseband and RF integrated circuits.



Agilent's logic-analyzer-based Digital VSA solution allows designers to apply the full power of a vector signal analyzer to waveforms while they are still on the data buses in digitized form. It also provides a unified user interface within the logic analyzer that allows baseband and RF teams to share the same measurements and more easily solve cross-domain problems. By capturing the transmit and receive data buses (digital I&Q or digital IF), and demodulating them within the Agilent Digital VSA solution, communication system architects have greater insight into true circuit functionality, thus quickly identifying design flaws and accurately characterizing circuit performance.



The innovative test capabilities of Agilent Digital VSA technology are provided within a single instrument by the tight integration of the 89600 Series software with a logic analyzer. These unique capabilities extend the capture and analysis power of Agilent's logic analyzer products by providing advanced tools for making modulation quality measurements on a variety of digital communication signals.