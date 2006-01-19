Motorola goes for IPTV

Motorola's acquisition of the Swedish set top box firm Kreatel is one step in the process to strengthen Motorolas presence on the IPTV market.

- Motorola's and Kreatel's combined forces are in deed attractive to new creating tv- and videodistributors across the world and it offers these service providers the opportunity to develop their networks in the future. Motorola will have a flexible iptv portfolio wich targets the concrete challenges the worlds tv- and video operators will face in the build up process and the development of their networks, CEO of Motorola Connected Home Solutions Dan Moloney told IDG.se.