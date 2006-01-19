Scanfil's sales to fall

Finnish EMS-provider Scanfil's sales in the first half of 2006 will be about 15 per cent lower than in the first half of 2005. However, sales are expected to increase in the end of 2006.

”Outlook in broadband products is particularly weak, therefore we plans to end production at our plant in Belgium”, Scanfil's President Veli Torvinen told eFinland.



In 2005, the Scanfil's sales was in total 321 Million Euros as expected. Operating profit was aproximately 8.5 per cent of net sales and profitability was at a satisfactory level.