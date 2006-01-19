3M, Siemens to close deal over<br> flex circuit division

3M has announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Siemens Ultrasound Division's flexible circuit manufacturing line in California, US.

The division produces flexible interconnect circuits that provide electrical connections between components in electronics systems used primarily in the transducers of ultrasound machines. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2005, subject to customary closing conditions. The facility employs 56 people and will remain in, as part of 3M Electronics. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.