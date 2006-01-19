Relacom (frm Flextronics NS) shed 450

Relacom, formerly known as Flextronics Network Services, will shed 450 out of 4000 employees in Sweden.

This concerns mostly administrative staff in Stockholm, Göteborg and Malmö. This also concerns tecnichians on other locations in Sweden. According to sources, Realcom is facing lower demand for its manufacturing services and is not counting on any higher volumes in the near future.



Relacom was earlier named Flextronics Network Services. The company was renamed when it last summer was sold to Norweigan Telavie.