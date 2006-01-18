Valor enters Latin America

Valor Computerized Systems, a provider of productivity-enhancing solutions for the electronics industry, announces the appointment of Dante Dominguez as its General Manager for Latin America, as part of the company's global expansion strategy.

Mr. Dominguez brings with him 12 years of extensive industrial and managerial experience, as well as field-proven operational efficiency improvement skills. He will be responsible for driving Valor's growth in Latin America, building and maintaining relationships with its customers across the region.



The appointment of Mr. Dominguez is yet another step in a series of steps taken by Valor in the past year to build up its presence in Central and South America, as local markets show significant signs of revival, proving to be effective competitors to offshore markets. Previous steps, like the addition of local engineering resources, have already contributed to the company's success and expansion in the region and generated a demand for a dedicated business unit under the direction of experienced local management.



“We are very excited about Dante's addition to the Valor management team,” said Chuck Feingold, President of Valor Computerized Systems, Inc. “We are confident that he will expand and continue to corroborate Valor as the leading supplier of productivity and quality solutions in all regions of Central and South America.”