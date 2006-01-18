Omron acquires Aduro Inc.

Omron Corporation announced that it has reached an agreement with Aduro, Inc to acquire the Silicon

Valley manufacturer of precision high-speed optical subassemblies.

The Electronic Components Business Unit (ECB) within Omron assumed the assets of Aduro on December 30, 2005, and has established a new subsidiary called Omron Network Products LLC (ONP), which includes the entire Aduro team.



This acquisition brings great synergy to Omron, which has been developing a new line of optical component products including CWDM devices, passive optical switches and microlens arrays. Omron has targeted the optical components product line as a key segment for growth of its components business. The combination of Omron and Aduro core technologies will position Omron as the world's premier optical component supplier of course wave-division multiplexing (CWDM) products. With the acquisition, Omron immediately becomes one of the leading suppliers of integrated, CWDM transmit optical subassemblies (TOSA) and receive optical subassemblies

(ROSA) for the 10 Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) and high-definition video markets. The combined companies have already begun working with industry leaders to develop the next-generation optoelectronic components and OSAs.