Cadence gets a key role in Russia

Cadence Design has been selected by the the Moscow Institute of Electronic Technology (MIET) to provide design services and help MIET to develop the Russian electronics industry and boost the local startup firms to access the global industry.

"Cadence is the best choice for design tools and services to help us to develop the Russian market of components and electronic designs to support the development of our startup centers," said professor Y.A. Chaplygin, corresponding member of Russian Academy of Sciences.



"Cadence's VCAD model not only gives us access to leading-edge technology but also enables us to educate and qualify designers and support the community with marketing and business process expertise. The access to global partners participating in the Russian market also is very important for us."



"Russia's potential is high based on its young, talented, and scientifically well-educated engineering community," said Wolf-Ekkehard Matzke, fellow at Cadence Design Systems.



"The Iris concept is an excellent way to foster the ecosystem required to release this potential. We are very excited to take part in the Iris project", he told EETimes.