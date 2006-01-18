Deltron, Abacus deal is complete

The Abacus Group have now finalised the purchase of Deltron Electronics.

Martin Kent, Chief Executive of the Abacus Group, announced, "I am delighted to inform you that as of today the acquisition of Deltron plc by Abacus Group plc has completed.



I would like to welcome all Deltron plc employees to the Abacus Group and look forward to the contribution of these two strong businesses delivering an enhanced service to all its customers and an improved market coverage for its suppliers. The newly enlarged Abacus Group is now the 5th largest distribution business in Europe but will remain a local focused company with regional sales offices and local warehouses."



Martin continued, "Bringing through the benefits of the combination of these two businesses will take time and I would ask all customers and suppliers to continue to work with your current business whilst we seek to enhance our existing high service level for everyone."