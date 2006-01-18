Arrow hires two HP veterans

Arrow Electronics, Inc. announced the hiring of two well-known HP channel veterans this month.

Ed Burke and Judy Lynch join Arrow's HP-dedicated business unit in positions that work closely with Arrow's community of HP solution providers. As the new Director of Marketing, Burke will be in charge of launching and supporting new initiatives that promote the profitable growth of Arrow's reseller partners. Lynch will serve as a Business Development Manager, responsible for the successful implementation of these programs among resellers, and providing a tight link between partners and HP in the field.



"Ed and Judy's firsthand experience working with partners from inside HP will be of tremendous value to our customers," said Michael Haley, vice president for HP, Arrow Enterprise Computing Solutions. "Their knowledge of HP and the partner channel will provide a valuable conduit back to HP on behalf of our partners."



In his former role as Director of Marketing at HP, Burke was responsible for developing partner promotions and programs for HP's Enterprise Servers and Storage group. Lynch was heavily involved in channel management and channel engagement in her former position as U.S. Enterprise/Commercial Segment Manager for HP's Solution Partners Organization.



"The addition of two professionals with an intimate knowledge of HP and its channel programs puts Arrow in a position to deliver even more value to us," said Bruce Keenan, president of Arrow VAR ProSys Information Systems (Norcross, Ga.).