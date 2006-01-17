Multi-Contact management change

Rainer Isenrich (pictured) has assumed management responsibilities for Multi-Contact and its 600 employees following the departure of long-standing MC CEO, Dr. Peter Duss, who stands down from the operative business.

Duss will now switch his focus to the strategic development of the MC group. His 27 years at MC have been shaped by continuous growth and financial success, cumulating last year with a record turnover.



To date, Isenrich's career highlights feature a degree in Electrical Engineering from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH), post graduate study in the USA for a Master of Science in Management, as well as a range of management positions in different international companies. As a consequence, the new CEO looks set to continue the MC success story.



The MC-Group develops, produces and markets advanced contacts based on the MC-Multilam technology for worldwide applications including Industrial, Automation, Medical, Renewable Energy and Test and Measurement.



Multi-Contact (UK) Ltd, based in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Multi-Contact AG Basel Switzerland, a leading manufacturer of precision electrical and electronic connectors owned by Stäubli AG.