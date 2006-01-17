Kitron increases production for Tomra

Norway's largest EMS-Provider, Kitron AS, also increases its deliveries to Tomra, as a consequence of Tomra's new orders.

Kitron will deliver EMS-services to Tomra. The company expects to increase its share on Tomra during 2006. The services include electronics assembling production and development. The services will be carried out at Kitron's plants in Arendal - Norway, Kaunas – Lithuania and at Kitron's Development Center in Oslo – Norway.



In 2005, Kitron delivered services to Tomra for about 2 Million Euros.

