Fire at Fuba Printed Circuits

A fire broke out at Fuba Printed Circuits' plant in Gittelde, Germany at 3.30 in the morning on Monday the 16 of January 2006.

The fire was detected by the fire alarm system and the workers. The fire-brigade arrived at the site within a short time and lit out the fire. The fire started in a Hot-Air-Levelling machine, and the damages was limited to the area around the machine. The overall production at the plant is running normally.

