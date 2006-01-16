Circatex files for bankruptcy

UK-based Printed Circuit Board maker Circatex goes into administration as a result of losses of orders during last year. No decision has yet been made about the future of Circatex. 210 are currently employed by Circatex. Those future are now uncertain.

The business has suffered from significant losses during 2005, mainly due to a loss-making contract that completed last summer. Circatex also suffered from increases in energy prices.



The administrator is currently in discussions with Circatex's customers and suppliers to establish the next step. The current management at Circatex took over the PCB-factory in South Tyneside in 2004 from Via Systems.



The UK printed circuit board industry is under a constant pressure from suppliers in low cost areas. This along with high production costs makes the UK an extremely difficult country to compete from.