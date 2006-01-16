Ink Jet developer enters Europe

Imaging Technology International Opens European Office in the United Kingdom and Appoints VP of EMEA Operations.

Imaging Technology international (iTi), a global designer and manufacturer of industrial ink jet systems headquartered in Colorado, USA, announces the first stage of its international expansion with the opening of an office in Cambridge, England and the appointment of Debbie Thorp as Vice President, EMEA Operations.



Ms. Thorp has worked in digital printing for 17 years, including more than 10 years in senior positions at digital printing consultancies such as Pivotal Resources, CAP Ventures and IT Strategies. She has also held senior management positions at Xaar plc, where she was Head of Group Marketing, and AIP ltd where she led the business development function of this joint venture between The Technology Partnership and Research Laboratories of Australia. “Europe represents over 25 percent of our turnover so opening an office here is an essential move to support our growing customer base,” said R. Bruce Morgan, CEO, iTi, “Cambridge is an ideal location given its status as a centre of ink jet development and innovation in Europe, and the appointment of Debbie to our management team demonstrates our strong commitment to our international customers.”



“iTi's announcement of its corporate representation in Europe is an important value-add for its existing customers, suppliers and partners, and underscores its growth as a global supplier of inkjet development tools and production systems,” said Nigel Berry, Finance Director and Deputy Chief Executive of Xaar, plc. “iTi is a strategic partner of Xaar in the area of industrial ink jet development, and having them as a neighbor will help strengthen our ties in core inkjet integration, development, and production markets.”



“iTi's products play a significant role in Tetenal's R&D effort,” said Dr. De Rossi, Manager of Research and Development at Tetenal AG & Co. KG., a German based imaging products company. “The announcement of iTi's expanded presence in Europe will mean an increase in the level of service and support they can provide to us as a customer.”