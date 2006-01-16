New head of Electrolux Investor Relations

Peter Nyquist has been appointed Vice President of Investor Relations, replacing Åsa Stenqvist, who has been appointed Head of Communications for the Electrolux Outdoor operation which will be spun off as a separate company.

Nyquist reports to Lars Göran Johansson, Head of Communications and Branding.



Åsa Stenqvist will be responsible for Communications and Investor Relations for the new Outdoor company and be part of the management team. She reports to Bengt Andersson, Head of Outdoor Products. Stenqvist has been with Electrolux since 1982.



Nyquist has for the past 10 years been with SCA, an international paper company. His most recent position there was Head of Communications and Investor Relations.