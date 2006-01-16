Intel storage community

The increasing volume of data due to a growing use of digital media, government regulatory requirements and corporate business continuity and disaster recovery plans has resulted in a demand for more reliable and cost-effective storage solutions.

"The Intel Storage Community is a constantly expanding resource that will help enable manufacturers, platform integrators and storage professionals to accelerate the deployment of high-performance, cost-effective storage solutions," said Mike Wall, general manager, Intel Storage Group Marketing.





To assist IT managers and storage original equipment manufacturers in quickly locating these platforms and solutions that can help speed up development cycles, cut costs and solve design issues, the ISC has created a Solutions Directory. The extensive network of ISC members post

information regarding their storage products to the Solutions Directory, providing a convenient resource to stay current on products, solutions and developing technologies.



"The Solutions Directory is a critical component of the program that gives developers 'one-stop-shop' access to a broad range of standards-based building blocks," Wall said.



ISC members consist of:

Aarohi Communications

Accelerated Technology, a division of

Mentor Graphics Corporation

Accusys, Inc.

Adaptec, Inc.

Adtron Corporation

American Megatrends, Inc.

ApplianceWare, inc.

Areca Technology Corporation

ARIO Data Networks, Inc.

ATTO Technology, Inc.

BlackBall, Inc.

BSQUARE

Cyclone Microsystems

ExaGrid Systems, Inc.

Exanet, Inc.

FalconStor Software, Inc.

Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc.

Hitachi Global Storage Technologies

I-O DATA DEVICE USA

Lanner Electronics, Inc.

LeftHand Networks

LSI Logic Corporation

Mediabolic, Inc.

MiTAC International Corporation

Montilio, Inc.

Overland Storage, Inc.

Promise Technology, Inc.

QSAN Technology, Inc.

RASILIENT Systems, Inc.

Revivio, Inc.

Sabio Digital, Inc.

Sanmina-SCI Corporation

Santrum Networks

Seagate Technology, Inc.

Silverback Systems, Inc.

Thecus Technology Corporation

TimeSys Corporation

Wasabi Systems, Inc.

Western Digital Corporation

Yosemite Technologies, Inc.