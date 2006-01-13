LG sign contract over Polish plants

LG Electronics will sign a final agreement for its planned construction of a LCD-TV plant and a refrigerator plant in Wroclaw on January 23.

The refrigerator production facility will employ 910 people and the LCD-TV plant will employ 710 people. LG would like to start the construction in February, they have asked the local government to build a bypass road, and internal system of roads, according to Warsawa Business Journal.



In total LG plans to construct 9 new plants in Poland. Some other electronics companies will also establish new plants in the region to supply LG. One of them is America's 3M.

