EG Components establish M2M competence /logistic centre

EG Components, a division within the Swedish public company Elektronikgruppen AB, have established a M2M competence centre to support customers in Nordic, Baltics and Poland.

The competence/logistic centre will open on December 1 2004 and be located in Copenhagen.



The competence/logistic centre, called EG Wireless Solutions, will offer the Nordic, Baltic and Polish customers state of the art chipset, modules and modems combined with embedded software and propriety protocols supported by a dedicated and knowledgeable application team.



President of EG Components, Ulf Sjunnesson says “The M2M market is a fast growing and fragmented market which requires a Value Adding Distribution channel which understands the different segments and how to integrate the different wireless technologies.

EG Components have set the goal to become market leader of wireless solutions within the coming 2 years”.



Ulf Sjunnesson continues”It’s been a plan for EG Components to enter the M2M market for a while and we are now ready to launch our concept. We have created a competence centre by acquiring a former distributor within this field and by employing people with extensive knowledge of wireless products and their applications.



In order to create and coordinate the offering, EG Components have employed Christian Galle as Marketing Director. Christian has deep experience of the M2M market. Christian Galle says: “In order to handle M2M products professionally, both commercially and technically, it’s important to have a financially strong and well-known group like EG Components behind. We will provide system integrators with solutions and ideas and help them to become successful in this competitive market”.



EG Components has acquired the activities of Wireless Group A/S, Denmark, which has been acting as distributor for GSM and GPS products. The employees will join EG Components Denmark and become a part of the Danish sales organization with special focus on wireless products.



EG Components Wireless Solutions have signed distribution agreements with some of the world leaders within wireless solutions:



• SonyEricsson(S)GSM/GPRS modules and modems,

• Trimble(USA) GPS modules and Timing products,

• Kirk Telecom(DK) – DECT modules and repeaters and

• Enfora(USA) – GSM/GPRS modules and modems.



The Wireless Solution centre will also promote Zigbee, Bluetooth, WLAN solutions and a wide range of antennas, cables and connectors. This information announced in a EG Components press release.