Electronics Production | December 03, 2004
EG Components establish M2M competence /logistic centre
EG Components, a division within the Swedish public company Elektronikgruppen AB, have established a M2M competence centre to support customers in Nordic, Baltics and Poland.
The competence/logistic centre will open on December 1 2004 and be located in Copenhagen.
The competence/logistic centre, called EG Wireless Solutions, will offer the Nordic, Baltic and Polish customers state of the art chipset, modules and modems combined with embedded software and propriety protocols supported by a dedicated and knowledgeable application team.
President of EG Components, Ulf Sjunnesson says “The M2M market is a fast growing and fragmented market which requires a Value Adding Distribution channel which understands the different segments and how to integrate the different wireless technologies.
EG Components have set the goal to become market leader of wireless solutions within the coming 2 years”.
Ulf Sjunnesson continues”It’s been a plan for EG Components to enter the M2M market for a while and we are now ready to launch our concept. We have created a competence centre by acquiring a former distributor within this field and by employing people with extensive knowledge of wireless products and their applications.
In order to create and coordinate the offering, EG Components have employed Christian Galle as Marketing Director. Christian has deep experience of the M2M market. Christian Galle says: “In order to handle M2M products professionally, both commercially and technically, it’s important to have a financially strong and well-known group like EG Components behind. We will provide system integrators with solutions and ideas and help them to become successful in this competitive market”.
EG Components has acquired the activities of Wireless Group A/S, Denmark, which has been acting as distributor for GSM and GPS products. The employees will join EG Components Denmark and become a part of the Danish sales organization with special focus on wireless products.
EG Components Wireless Solutions have signed distribution agreements with some of the world leaders within wireless solutions:
• SonyEricsson(S)GSM/GPRS modules and modems,
• Trimble(USA) GPS modules and Timing products,
• Kirk Telecom(DK) – DECT modules and repeaters and
• Enfora(USA) – GSM/GPRS modules and modems.
The Wireless Solution centre will also promote Zigbee, Bluetooth, WLAN solutions and a wide range of antennas, cables and connectors. This information announced in a EG Components press release.
The competence/logistic centre, called EG Wireless Solutions, will offer the Nordic, Baltic and Polish customers state of the art chipset, modules and modems combined with embedded software and propriety protocols supported by a dedicated and knowledgeable application team.
President of EG Components, Ulf Sjunnesson says “The M2M market is a fast growing and fragmented market which requires a Value Adding Distribution channel which understands the different segments and how to integrate the different wireless technologies.
EG Components have set the goal to become market leader of wireless solutions within the coming 2 years”.
Ulf Sjunnesson continues”It’s been a plan for EG Components to enter the M2M market for a while and we are now ready to launch our concept. We have created a competence centre by acquiring a former distributor within this field and by employing people with extensive knowledge of wireless products and their applications.
In order to create and coordinate the offering, EG Components have employed Christian Galle as Marketing Director. Christian has deep experience of the M2M market. Christian Galle says: “In order to handle M2M products professionally, both commercially and technically, it’s important to have a financially strong and well-known group like EG Components behind. We will provide system integrators with solutions and ideas and help them to become successful in this competitive market”.
EG Components has acquired the activities of Wireless Group A/S, Denmark, which has been acting as distributor for GSM and GPS products. The employees will join EG Components Denmark and become a part of the Danish sales organization with special focus on wireless products.
EG Components Wireless Solutions have signed distribution agreements with some of the world leaders within wireless solutions:
• SonyEricsson(S)GSM/GPRS modules and modems,
• Trimble(USA) GPS modules and Timing products,
• Kirk Telecom(DK) – DECT modules and repeaters and
• Enfora(USA) – GSM/GPRS modules and modems.
The Wireless Solution centre will also promote Zigbee, Bluetooth, WLAN solutions and a wide range of antennas, cables and connectors. This information announced in a EG Components press release.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments