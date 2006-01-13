Inventec to close Scottish plant

UK-based computer server maker Inventec Scotland Servers, based in Hillington, will shed about 300 full and part-time positions when the plant shuts down and transferring the entire production to the Czech Republic.

A spokesman for Inventec said it was a cost-based decision and that the plant would be run down over the next nine months. This happens only a week after Sanmina-SCI announced it was closing its Greenock plant, also in Scotland.



Inventec will transfer all manufacturing and service operations from Scotland to Inventec's plant at Brno in the Czech Republic. Inventec has been based in Scotland since 2000.



This is very bad news for Scotland. Scottish electronics exports slumped 16.8% in 2005.