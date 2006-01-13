Redesign of products to better<br> fit the European manufacturing

Electronics products can be redesigned to better fit in to the European production instead of being transferred to low-cost regions.

To reduce the transferring of manufacturing abroad of certain electronics products the European contract manufacturers could help the product owners with design services. Products that in many cases would need a lot of handling by people could be redesigned to a lot more integrated systems which are able to be manufactured in European production lines with improved profitability.



”We can help the customer with the design of their products to adapt them to fit for manufacturing in Sweden so that they won't have to send their jobs abroad to, China for example”, the Swedish EMS provider ElektronikProdukter AB's CEO Anders Florin told evertiq.



”Of course we make sure that the products will be adapted to our own equipment but the customer will also achieve benefits since they don't have to send their products away to low-cost regions”, Anders Florin said.