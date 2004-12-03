Sanmina-SCI to close Maine Plant

325 employees is about to lose their jobs when EMS company Sanmina-SCI closes their Westbrook plant in March 2005.

The closing of the Maine plant is the company´s third i the region since Summer 2002. According to Sanmina-SCI Senior VP Carmine Renzulli the company has more facilities than it has work to fill. The operations at the closing Westbrook plant will probably be moved to Sanmina-SCI factory in Toronto.