Sumida sees great opportunities in VOGT

According to what is announced in EETimes.de Sumida seems to be very pleased with the overtaking of the German electronics company VOGT Electronic.

The Japanese Sumida seems to be very excited about the overtaking of VOGT since it according to Sumida's CEO Shigeyuki Yawata is giving Sumida a great European platform for its business.



All the 2800 employees at VOGT Electronic will be overtaken by Sumida.