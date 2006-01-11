Analyst: Plexus may lower sales

According to analyst at Deutche Bank, US-based EMS-provider Plexus did an excellent job taking share and generating cash in 2005. However, the analyst expects momentum to slow in 2006.

The analyst predicted management will lower 2006 sales guidance in the next quarters, as a result of recent program push-outs as well as slowed new business wins. The analyst expects Plexus to report inline results for the second quarter, Shaeffers reports.

