TMS continues European expansion

In accordance with fast growing distributor TMS Electronics' strategy for expansion in Europe, the company will now establish representatives in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Local sales representatives are available from January.

TMS Electronics has also signed an agreement with a Hong Kong-based company specialised in importing goods to China. "This means that our customers will get smooth and efficient handling of orders going directly to their production in mainland China," says Tomas Möcander, Managing director at TMS.



TMS Electronics is also strengthening its Scandinavian presence through a sales office in Stockholm, Sweden. Magnus Axelsson (on the picture) is the manager of the new Stockholm-office, which opened on 1 January 2006.