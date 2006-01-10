Cimbian, Göpel in deal over UK, Ireland

Göpel electronic has extended its partnership with Cimbian UK Ltd, an established distributor of Göpel electronic's AOI systems. Cimbian now also distributes JTAG/Boundary Scan equipment of the German company in the UK and Ireland.

This is another important step to establish leading support and service on the UK's Boundary Scan market.



As part of the cooperation, Cimbian will offer customers in England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland extensive services, such as Design for Testability (DFT), test program generation development and generation as well as delivery of turnkey solutions and complete system integration. All based upon the recently introduced JTAG/Boundary Scan platform SCANFLEX® in conjunction with the outstanding Integrated Boundary Scan Development Environment SYSTEM CASON™.



“Cimbian's extended services add perfectly to our product portfolio of highly efficient hardware and software tools”, said Thomas Wenzel, co-founder and managing director Boundary Scan for GÖPEL electronic. “We are now in a position to service the demand of the growing British and Irish markets on extended Boundary Scan test strategies and high-performance equipment in a comprehensive way.“



Steve Hooper, Cimbian UK's managing director says: ” Our philosophy of 'making partnership work' means that we have developed a portfolio of highly focussed products and services for UK electronics companies that solve real problems in test and inspection and in the link between design and production-test. Extending our relationship with GÖPEL electronic, one of Europe's largest Boundary Scan manufacturers, means that even more customers can benefit from this philosophy”.



This partnership reflects GÖPEL electronic's philosophy of Intelligent Solutions for Extended Boundary Scan. This means the Boundary Scan application for test, programming and verification as well as the overall support during the entire product life cycle.



GÖPEL electronic, headquartered in Jena/Germany has been a vendor of Boundary Scan/IEEE 1149.x solutions for nearly 15 years. The Company employs about 110 people and maintains support and sales offices in Germany, France and the United States. For the continuous support of some thousand system installations, more than 250 additional specialists ensure local and on-site support through a worldwide service and distribution network.