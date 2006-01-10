Elektrotryck Invests in Orbotech Machine

Sweden's largest PCB-producer, Elektrotryck AB has invested in a new laser plotting solution from Orbotech. The machine has just arrived at Elektrotryck's plant outside Stockholm.

Elektrotryck has invested in a LP 9008 Ultra High-Speed Automated Laser Plotter from Orbotech. The LP-9008 gives a better image quality, accuracy and automation with a choice of high-resolution and high-speed - all at up to 5 times faster than current solutions.



"This new investment will help us to provide an increased delivery performance and shorter delivery times for our customers, Anders Björsell, CEO Elektrotryck said.

