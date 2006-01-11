New European boss at Bishop

Bishop & Associates has appointed Artur Visser as Managing Director of Europe.

Connector specialist, Bishop & Associates, Inc., announced that Arthur Visser will assume the position of Managing Director – Europe. Visser will be responsible for connector research in Europe, and communicating with and servicing the European connector community, according to connectorsupplier.



Visser started his career in 1987 at Océ Corporate headquarters in Venlo, the Netherlands, as a product engineer assigned to provide support to the American Océ organization. In 1988, he joined OMRON Corporation at their European HQ in the Netherlands as European product manager responsible for industrial automation systems and components. In 1993, Visser joined OMRON Electronics in Brussels, Belgium as key account sales engineer and became product and marketing director, responsible for Belgium and Luxemburg in 1995. In 1998, Visser became the managing director for connector manufacturer HARTING at its Belgian subsidiary. In 2003 Arthur started as an independent consultant and is based in Brussels, Belgium.



Arthur Visser has a bachelor's degree in airplane engineering, degrees in marketing and finance, and a master's degree in e-media enterprising. His native language is Dutch. He is also proficient in English, French, and German.