Green Hills names new automotive boss

Green Hills Software has appointed Jeremy Flann to the position of director of automotive business development for the EMEA region.

He joined the company during 2003 as business development manager and has been instrumental in driving Green Hills' success in the automotive sector.



Flann joined Green Hills from MIPS Technologies where he was European business development manager, responsible for processor sales into high security markets. Prior to this he spent ten years marketing advanced communications systems on behalf of a number of semiconductor manufacturers.

