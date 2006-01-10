China - the largest Chip market

According to the Swedish electronics journal Elektroniktidningen China has according to analyst firm IC Insight passed the US in size of Chip sales.

According to IC Insight the Chinese chip market grew by 32 percent 2005. 2005 China had 21% of the global market. The growth is predicted to continue at the same rate.



The US market has declined by 8% a year since 2000 while the Chinese market has increased by 33% a year.



China accounts for $40.8 Bn of the world's market worth $192.4 Bn.