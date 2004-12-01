Value for China´s PCB export rose 59.3%

China´s export value for PCB in January through September reached US$2,637.877 million. Year-on-year that was a rise in 59.3%.

The totaled tonnage for the same period was some 7,215,040 tons (up 64.7% year-on-year). For only September the export value reached US$364.578 million with a tonnage of some 1,031,739 tons.