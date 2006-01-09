Texas unthreatened at the top

According to the Swedish electronics journal Elektroniktidningen Texas Instruments has moved ahead in the lead in sales of analogue components.

Texas Instruments is still top ranked among analogue components providers. TI (Texas Instruments) increased its sales by 21% 2005 compared to 2004, according to analyst firm Databeans. TI reached sales at $5.26 Bn which lead to increased market shares from 13.9% to 16.5%. The number two ranked ST Microelectronics lost 0.1% of its market shares and has now 13.2% of the entire analogue components market.



Today TI is unthreatened at the top but if the rumours, saying that Philips will sell its analogue business to ST becomes reality, ST would take the lead with about 20% of the analogue market.