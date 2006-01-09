T-VIPS selects Arrow

T-VIPS, the Norwegian-based manufacturer of real-time video-over-IP solutions for the professional broadcast market, has announced that it has chosen Arrow as the company's preferred electronics supplier.

In addition to the broad range of products on the Arrow linecard, the relationship is also based upon Arrow's ability to provide technical engineering support as well as advanced and flexible supply chain solutions.



T-VIPS manufactures video gateways and solutions designed to allow professional broadcasters to distribute high quality video over an Internet Protocol (IP) infrastructure. As the company's preferred electronics supplier, Arrow is providing a wide range of critical components including DSPs, FPGAs and high-performance devices that enable T-VIPS to handle up to eight ASI (asynchronous serial interface) streams including two dimensional FEC (forward error correction) over an IP network.



In addition to products, T-VIPS is making extensive use of Arrow's technical engineering support capabilities, which includes local field application engineers (FAEs). This support includes early involvement in the design stage of the product development process to ensure the most efficient designs.



Discussing Arrow's preferred supplier status, Johnny Dolvik, the CEO of T-VIPS comments: “Arrow has been a key supporter of T-VIPS since we formed the company in 2004 and we see the selection as preferred electronics supplier as strategically important to our business. Arrow's broad product portfolio, coupled with advanced supply chain solutions, ensures that we have rapid access to all of the components we need to design, develop and manufacture our range of next-generation video-over-IP hardware. At the same time, comprehensive engineering support that includes very knowledgeable local engineers is instrumental in helping us to develop optimised and highly efficient products that meet the requirements of the professional broadcast market.”