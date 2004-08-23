Scanfil sell business ops

Finland-based EMS provider Scanfil is continuing its strategy to concentrate operations in Finland and is negotiating to sell the business operations of its Paimio plant to Kaarina-based Elektromet Yhtiöt Oy.

According to Scanfil, a letter of intent was signed on August 18, under which Elektromet Yhtiöt Oy would continue and develop the plant's operations in Paimio. The planned deal is expected to be executed by the end of the third quarter, Scanfil said. According to the letter of intent, the entire workforce of the Paimio plant - about 100 persons - would transfer to Elektromet Yhtiöt Oy on current terms.