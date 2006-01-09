NOTE Components hires new boss

NOTE has appointed Knut Pogost as President for the subsidiary NOTE Components. Knut Pogost will also take on the role of the group's Sales and Marketing Director.

NOTE is thus reinforcing its expertise in the fields of materials procurement and marketing/sales.



Knut Pogost has extensive experience in marketing-related logistics work, and has previously held positions as Sales Manager and Marketing Manager at Kitron. He comes to us from Future Electronics, where he was in charge of European operations. In the latter post he represented one of NOTE's major component suppliers and as such he gained a reputation as a tough negotiator.



Knut Pogost succeeds Bengt Emesten as the new President at NOTE Components, the group's strategic sourcing company, which negotiates strategic purchase contracts both for the NOTE Group and for ems-ALLIANCE members all over the world.



”With Knut Pogost we are improving our ability to make cost-effective purchases for our customers. We are also further strengthening our sales and marketing organisation,” says NOTE's Group CEO, Arne Forslund.