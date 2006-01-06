Electronics Production | January 06, 2006
Technitrol Completes Purchase of ERA
Technitrol, Inc. has announced it has completed the acquisition of ERA Group, a producer of electronic coils and transformers primarily for the European automotive market. The purchase price was approximately €49 million, or $58 million.
ERA is based in Herrenberg, Germany and has production operations in Germany, Tunisia and China. Its product lines include advanced-technology ignition coils, along with a variety of other coils and transformers used in automotive, heating/ventilation/air conditioning and appliance applications. Known for extensive engineering capabilities, ERA recently developed a patented ionization-sensing ignition coil module that communicates with engine control units to tailor combustion spark duration to specific driving conditions, such as idling, accelerating and decelerating, thus maximizing engine power while minimizing harmful exhaust emissions.
The business will be the cornerstone of a newly formed automotive products division at Technitrol's Pulse electronic components unit. In the 12 months ending December 31, 2006, Technitrol expects ERA to generate revenues of approximately $90 million and incremental earnings per diluted share of $0.08 to $0.10. By the end of 2007, Pulse expects to have fully completed the integration of ERA operations, resulting in annual net savings in cost of goods sold and operating expenses ramping to more than $8 million in 2008.
"Advanced automotive technology, highly customized products and a strong presence in the German market make ERA an excellent fit with Pulse,” said Technitrol Chairman and Chief Executive Officer James M. Papada, III. “ERA's leadership in automotive coils, transformers and similar components position the business very well to capture what component industry analysts believe will be annual revenue growth in excess of 10%, thanks to the proliferation of electronic features in a typical vehicle -- features such as keyless entry systems, antilock brakes, steering-linked headlights and drive-by wire throttle, transmission, steering and suspension controls.
“We believe that ERA's solid engineering reputation and strong customer relationships will help Pulse's other divisions extend their presence in Germany, while Pulse's global engineering, marketing, sales and production network will help ERA penetrate markets well beyond Europe,” Papada said. “We look forward to working with ERA's impressive team of managers and professionals to capture these exciting opportunities.”
The acquisition was financed primarily with bank credit under Technitrol's multi-currency credit facility.
The business will be the cornerstone of a newly formed automotive products division at Technitrol's Pulse electronic components unit. In the 12 months ending December 31, 2006, Technitrol expects ERA to generate revenues of approximately $90 million and incremental earnings per diluted share of $0.08 to $0.10. By the end of 2007, Pulse expects to have fully completed the integration of ERA operations, resulting in annual net savings in cost of goods sold and operating expenses ramping to more than $8 million in 2008.
"Advanced automotive technology, highly customized products and a strong presence in the German market make ERA an excellent fit with Pulse,” said Technitrol Chairman and Chief Executive Officer James M. Papada, III. “ERA's leadership in automotive coils, transformers and similar components position the business very well to capture what component industry analysts believe will be annual revenue growth in excess of 10%, thanks to the proliferation of electronic features in a typical vehicle -- features such as keyless entry systems, antilock brakes, steering-linked headlights and drive-by wire throttle, transmission, steering and suspension controls.
“We believe that ERA's solid engineering reputation and strong customer relationships will help Pulse's other divisions extend their presence in Germany, while Pulse's global engineering, marketing, sales and production network will help ERA penetrate markets well beyond Europe,” Papada said. “We look forward to working with ERA's impressive team of managers and professionals to capture these exciting opportunities.”
The acquisition was financed primarily with bank credit under Technitrol's multi-currency credit facility.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments