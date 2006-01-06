Kitron in strategic important deal

Norway's largest EMS-provider Kitron has entered a General Purchase Agreement with Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS (KDA). The agreement comprises development, industrialisation, production and after market services.

The agreement represents a gathering and strengthening of Kitron's ongoing agreement with KDA.



During 2005 Kitron delivered EMS-services to KDA's different business units at a total value of 22 million Euros. These business units are Military Communication, Weapon Monitoring and Rocket System. The new agreement helps Kitron to explore new business opportunities and compete on more contracts for KDA.



It is Kitron ASA's Norwegian subsidiary Kitron AS which has signed this contract. Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace is a unit within Kongsberggruppen, a Norway based leading international company within high-technological defence systems.

