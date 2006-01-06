The EMU industry is wealthy

According to an article in Dagens Industri the manufacturing will create more jobs. At least temporarily.

December 2005 was the first time in over four years the jobs went up in the manufacturing industry in the 12 EMU countries.



These numbers are based on purchase index at 3000 companies. A purchase index over 50 indicates a boom in the business cycle.



Purchase index went up in average from 52.8 in November to 53.6 in December.



Italy's and Germany's economies have had a recession but their purchase index was 54.1 for Italy and 53.6 for Germany. Italy had its best index in five years.



A weaker Euro against the dollar and strong demand from US and Asia is named as reasons to the upswing.