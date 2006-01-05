Sonnenschein to change name

According to elektronikknett.no Sonnenschein Lithium GmbH on February 1 changes name to Tadarian Batteries GmbH.

- The reason for the name change is that Sonnenschein Lithium GmbH already is a subsidiary of Tadarian Ltd and that the company now wants to profile this relations globally, Per R. Olsen at importer Ziel-ebm AS, told elektronikk.