Park introduces new lead-free substrate

Park Electrochemical Corp. introduces a new N4000-29 180°C Tg PCB substrate. This new advanced material system is currently available in North America and is planned to be available in Asia and Europe in the first calendar quarter of 2006.

The N4000-29 series of laminate and prepreg materials is designed to provide Park's customers with a high Tg, CAF resistant FR4 product for lead-free applications or any application where a high level of thermal robustness is required. N4000-29 also offers CAF resistance, a UL 94V-0 designation, RoHS compliance and superior IST performance. N4000-29 is UL approved. These qualities, along with adherence to IPC's proposed IPC-4101/99 lead-free “slash sheet”, make N4000-29 a very suitable choice for lead free or high reliability applications.



Park Electrochemical Corp. is a global advanced materials company which develops and manufactures high-technology digital and RF/microwave printed circuit materials and advanced composite materials for the electronics, military, aerospace, wireless communication, specialty and industrial markets. The Company's manufacturing facilities are located in Singapore, China (currently under construction), France (two facilities), Connecticut, New York, Arizona and California. The Company operates under the FiberCote™, Nelco® and Neltec® names.