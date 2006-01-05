Management Buyout at Cemtron

A £1.95 million management buy-out by UK-based mid-volume EMS-provider Cemtron Management Services from Arlington Group has created a firm with sales of £16m and pre-tax profit of more than £600,000.

Cemtron Management Services Limited was formed by Cemtron's senior management to facilitate the £1.95m purchase from Arlington. The transaction was supported by Bank of Scotland with law firm Shepherd and Wedderburn acting for the purchasers, according to STN.



Cemtron was bought by Arlington in September 2001 from the receiver of its Australian former parent company. It has achieved consistent year-on-year growth in its bottom line performance since that date, led by Paul Brown, managing director.



Cemtron has also established a Hong Kong operation to support its Far East manufacturing capability.